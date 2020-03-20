Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €28.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.21 ($32.80).

Shares of ETR:DEQ traded up €1.85 ($2.15) during trading on Friday, hitting €12.30 ($14.30). The company had a trading volume of 377,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a one year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.95. The stock has a market cap of $645.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

