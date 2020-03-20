DeVault Price Up 23.8% This Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. DeVault has a total market cap of $77,755.00 and $102.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005298 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000129 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 221,932,385 coins and its circulating supply is 191,232,491 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.