Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,550 by Analysts at DZ Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target reduced by DZ Bank from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) price objective (down from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,204 ($42.15).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,503.50 ($32.93) on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,890.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,130.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have bought 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.