Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 162.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $20.55. 533,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

