Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.04324777 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00068772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038373 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015920 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013793 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.