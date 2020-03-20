Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 47.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $429,643.49 and $90.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00647402 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.