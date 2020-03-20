DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 187.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 183,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,422,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 385,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $143.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $131,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,198.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,196. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

