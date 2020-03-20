DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0071 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $49,954.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.01160562 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043686 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001143 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

