DigixDAO Price Reaches $24.95 on Major Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $49.90 million and $1.26 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $24.95 or 0.00400140 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.02598582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00192185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026933 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, Radar Relay, Liqui, BigONE, IDEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, OKEx, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.