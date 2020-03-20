DIMCOIN Trading Up 24.3% Over Last Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $359,913.63 and $24.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.02692717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinbe, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

