Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 341 ($4.49) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.83 ($4.54).

DLG stock opened at GBX 259.10 ($3.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.11.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

