Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,345. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

