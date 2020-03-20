Divisar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,202 TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. TTEC accounts for approximately 0.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TTEC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TTEC by 39.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TTEC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.42. 618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

