Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 354,857 Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 354,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. Select Interior Concepts makes up approximately 0.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Select Interior Concepts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 547.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

SIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of SIC stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $2.17. 127,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,365. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million.

