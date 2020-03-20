Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $21.78 Million Stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 728,669 shares during the period. Calix comprises 6.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Calix worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 716,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 116,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Calix Inc has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $367.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Calix had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $120.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

