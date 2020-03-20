Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. PDC Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of PDC Energy worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,467,000 after buying an additional 899,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $501.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Citigroup started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.