Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,285,161 shares during the period. Sequans Communications comprises about 1.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.12% of Sequans Communications worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 163,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Sequans Communications SA has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

