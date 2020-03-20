Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 100,512 shares during the period. Bonanza Creek Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

