Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346,730 shares during the period. PDF Solutions comprises approximately 1.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of PDF Solutions worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,369,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,931. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $289.79 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

