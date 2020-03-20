Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 407,377 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 407,377 shares during the period. A10 Networks makes up approximately 2.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of A10 Networks worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in A10 Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,286. The stock has a market cap of $338.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.85. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.