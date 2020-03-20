Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce sales of $81.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $100.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year sales of $307.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.80 million to $317.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $343.35 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dmc Global.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dmc Global from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other Dmc Global news, CFO Michael Kuta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the period.

Dmc Global stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $347.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Dmc Global has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $76.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dmc Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.