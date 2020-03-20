Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Dock has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc and CoinBene. Dock has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $852,574.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.02601152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00190196 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00036402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,020,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

