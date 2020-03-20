Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tripe Dice Exchange, SouthXchange, cfinex and BX Thailand. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.44 million and $187.42 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00613152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016154 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008028 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,806,147,902 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, C-Patex, Bitbns, Upbit, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, cfinex, CoinEgg, CoinFalcon, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, Coinsquare, Bitsane, Crex24, Bittylicious, HitBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, BiteBTC, Mercatox, FreiExchange, Bits Blockchain, Cryptopia, BitFlip, Graviex, Coindeal, Exmo, Coinbe, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Robinhood, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, QBTC, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Ovis, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, Kraken, Koineks, Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, CoinExchange, BCEX, C-CEX, Gate.io, Livecoin, Novaexchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.