Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,037.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,950. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

