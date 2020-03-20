DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Releases Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. DouYu International updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.