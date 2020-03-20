DREP (DREP) Market Cap Reaches $2.66 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $314,239.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02608157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00191977 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

