Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Dycom Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 55,275 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

DY stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $492.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

