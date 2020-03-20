Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sells 21,203 Shares

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 21,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $442,718.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,352,423.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $603,189.36.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Siclen John Van sold 124,032 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $4,161,273.60.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.78. 5,717,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,684. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 304,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.72.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

