Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,199. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

