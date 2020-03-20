eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given News Impact Rating of -1.17

News coverage about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a coverage optimism score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. eBay has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

