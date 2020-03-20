eBitcoin (EBTC) Price Hits $0.0536 on Exchanges

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 80.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 80.8% lower against the US dollar. One eBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000858 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Kucoin. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $8.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.02705865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00193165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

