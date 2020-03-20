eBoost Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $118,669.15 and $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00615337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008029 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000265 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

