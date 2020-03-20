EchoLink Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. EchoLink has a total market cap of $437,237.40 and $32,516.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.36 or 0.04324969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00068977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003652 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

