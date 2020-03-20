Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Ecolab worth $579,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.61 and a 12-month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

