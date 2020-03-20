EDC Blockchain (EDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,429.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $12,429.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034623 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00090194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.55 or 1.00833980 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000888 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00068118 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001131 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

