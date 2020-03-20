Edge (DADI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,991.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Edge has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One Edge token can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, FCoin and HitBTC. Edge has a market cap of $2.22 million and $22,991.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,151,707 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, KuCoin, FCoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

