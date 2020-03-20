Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $952,802.21

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and ABCC. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $952,802.21 and $1,365.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.02709864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00193048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, Tidex, ABCC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

