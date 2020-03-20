Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,722,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.