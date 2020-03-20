Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316,157 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 642.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 330.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 277,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,661,000 after purchasing an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $180.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $162.19 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

