Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) is Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104,727 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 8.3% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $87,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Shares of EW traded down $13.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.45. 2,354,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.52. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $162.19 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

