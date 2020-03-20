Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Position Trimmed by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148,475 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,045,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,258 shares of company stock worth $20,712,432. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $13.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $162.19 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

