Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.76% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $372,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $13.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.45. 2,332,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,434. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $162.19 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.52. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.