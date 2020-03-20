Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 86,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,399. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.