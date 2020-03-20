Electra Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Electra has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Electra has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,529,229,450 coins and its circulating supply is 28,662,072,897 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Novaexchange and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

