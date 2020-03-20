Elementis (LON:ELM) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Elementis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 149.14 ($1.96).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 44.80 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.96. Elementis has a 52-week low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44).

In other news, insider Dorothee Deuring purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,600 ($6,051.04). Also, insider Andrew Duff purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,045.78). Insiders bought a total of 69,034 shares of company stock worth $3,943,400 over the last 90 days.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

