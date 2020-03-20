Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $308,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,885.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $403,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $379,485.00.

ZEN traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zendesk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zendesk by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

