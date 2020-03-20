Ellaism (ELLA) Tops One Day Volume of $11.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $20,614.38 and $11.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.02138778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00080228 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.