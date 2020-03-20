Elysium (ELS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00615810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008009 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

