Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Emera (TSE:EMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.82.

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,422. Emera has a twelve month low of C$44.98 and a twelve month high of C$60.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$57.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

