Emercoin Price Tops $0.0556 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $6,061.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00076709 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,356,077 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, Livecoin, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.